Actor Kevin Hart says that achegou to God after a serious accident

After surviving a car accident is a devastating, at the beginning of September, actor and comedian Kevin Hart praise to the lord for his sovereignty and for saving his life.

On an emotional, shared on Instagram, the father-of-three children spoke for the first time since the accident, on the 1st of September.

“You realize that you are not in control,” says Hart at the beginning of the video for a couple of minutes. “It doesn’t matter how much you think you have control, you don’t have control over. At the end of the day, it can all end.”

On the 1st of September, the Hart, along with two other people, was in a serious car accident, which took him to the hospital with severe injuries on her back.

“Do you know when God speaks to you, you need to hear,” said Hart. “I promise you, life is so much fun. Some of the most crazy that to happen, you end up being the things you most will need. In this case, I honestly feel that God has basically told me to sit down. ”

“When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you don’t get to see all of the things that you’re meant to see it,” he said. “After my accident, I can see things in a different way.”

The video showed clips of his three sons, Hendrix, Learn, and Use, together with the time in the hospital and in physiotherapy after an accident.

“I look at life from a completely new perspective. My appreciation for the life that is in the cloud.

He thanked his family, his friends, his fans, and “what matters most” to God for saving his life.