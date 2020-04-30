Actor Kevin Hart says that achegou to God after a serious accident

After surviving a car accident is a devastating, at the beginning of September, actor and comedian Kevin Hart praise to the lord for his sovereignty and for saving his life.

On an emotional, shared on Instagram, the father-of-three children spoke for the first time since the accident, on the 1st of September.

“You realize that you are not in control,” says Hart at the beginning of the video for a couple of minutes. “It doesn’t matter how much you think you have control, you don’t have control over. At the end of the day, it can all end.”

On the 1st of September, the Hart, along with two other people, was in a serious car accident, which took him to the hospital with severe injuries on her back.

“Do you know when God speaks to you, you need to hear,” said Hart. “I promise you, life is so much fun. Some of the most crazy that to happen, you end up being the things you most will need. In this case, I honestly feel that God has basically told me to sit down. ”

“When you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you don’t get to see all of the things that you’re meant to see it,” he said. “After my accident, I can see things in a different way.”

The video showed clips of his three sons, Hendrix, Learn, and Use, together with the time in the hospital and in physiotherapy after an accident.

“I look at life from a completely new perspective. My appreciation for the life that is in the cloud.

He thanked his family, his friends, his fans, and “what matters most” to God for saving his life.

Moved in this morning, listening to @kevinhart4real on his instagram and He’s on @latelateshow praising God. Kevin Hart and honoring God, not just for allowing him to live through his accident, but you are giving him is to be put in perspective through the pain. He praising God for humbling him and not giving up on him in his most out of control moments. I love it. In the day, so filled with pain and confusion and anxiety, I love watching people find joy and hope and purpose in communing with the God who loves us. Is it legitimate? What are their motives? I am not really worried about that at all right now. I know God’s reasons! He delights in drawing people to Himself. And I am on board to pray for these men and for anybody in the world who senses God calling them to Himself. Don’t worry if your first steps are faltering. Don’t worry if you’re unsure of the right words. Don’t worry if you feel like you’ve been gone too long or strayed too far. God knows we are fragile. He knows that we are in the mess. And He loves us right where we are, and will use whatever means He wants to humble, forgive, restore, and elevate us. Jesus came to sinners like you and me. And that is an encouraging thought. “I waited patiently step for the Lord, He inclined and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the pit out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, making my steps secure. He put a new song in my mouth, a song of praise to our God. Many will see and fear and put their trust in the Lord.” – Ps 40:1-3 // Lord, let it be.

The post is shared by Ben Stuart (@ben_stuart_



