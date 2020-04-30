All of the details of the dress, Chanel vintage Margot Robbie at the Oscars – Vogue

+



Margot Robbie (Photo: Greg Williams)

The actress, nominated for academy awards: Margot Robbie and her stylist’s powerful in Hollywood, Kate Young, and they knew months ago that the dress that she would wear on the day of February 9 in the prize pool it would be full, and that can only mean one thing: haute couture on the Chanel.

“We have found this floor length dress from the haute couture of the ‘ 90s on the store of Chanel, in December of 2019 at the latest. It is very similar to that of the model is shorter than Claudia Schiffer wore on the runway in the summer of 1994, signed by Karl Lagerfeld, but it was done for a client, so it is a really unique experience,” Young said of the She. “Died of too much Margot – it seemed “cool”.

Claudia Schiffer in the show of the summer, the haute couture of Chanel in 1994 (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP) (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Vintage dresses at the Oscars

This is not the first time that a Hollywood actress as a to Know you choose to use a vintage dress worn at the Oscars. Case in point: the look of the winter 1992 haute couture from Valentino that Julia Roberts wore in 2001. Young was also the mastermind behind the dress, in the summer of 1954 in the haute couture of Dior that Natalie Portman wore at the awards ceremony for the year 2012. On the one hand, a vintage dress worn at this year’s awards have a strong meaning to you.

“The film documentary of 2015, filmmaker Andrew Morgan, of The True Cost, and all of the articles that have been written about the system of fashion, affect the way we think about clothes,” explains the designer. “I collect vintage pieces, but then I cheer up when something is old, it looks brand new. In addition to that, I love everything about the 90’s at the time.”

Natalie Portman at the 2012 Oscars (Picture: Getty Images)

The dress provides a direct connection to a personal history of fashion, from its original owner, as well as a glimpse of the inside of the file. “Do we know who the dress was, because Chanel holds books, manuscripts,. When I take to the store with a piece of haute couture from the house to the call-up notice, you also have to write in the book, for who you are and who you’re asking, I think it’s very cool,” reveals Young. “To me, that says that the clothes are really special to have a life that’s long and romantic history.”

All the sacred records kept by the houses of haute couture will occasionally encourage dating in real life, the hair, and Natalie Portman first met in Paris, the grand-daughter of the woman who originally owned that dress in high fashion from christian Dior, which the actress wore at the 2012. “She came up to us and said, ‘You used to have in the course of the ball coming out of my grandmother’s at the Oscars!’”

The details of the dress

No shortage of drama, nor the nostalgia of the 90s and the look of vintage Chanel of the right to Know. “This is a chiffon dress with a top, and strapless, with a flowing skirt and the straps are also chiffon over the arms (decorated with bows, Chanel’s),” said Young about the discovery of the vintage.

The make-up also supports the preference of the right to Know of their glamour understated. “Margot is such a fun and laid back, she is not a princess of ice-the same, and it shows. It would be weird if she was completely “dressed up”, but she did not open hand of the red lips.”

At the time that she steps on the red carpet at the academy awards, the all important point-of-view 360 comes in. Back of the dress there are about a hundred tiny buttons.

The detail is the most exciting part of the dress, however, is at the top. “There is a jewel on the dress, ” a stone with a lapis lazuli circular, and with gold, and pearls, with a free-of-pearl, it is a focal point, which means that you don’t add lots of jewelry to the look.” Zoom in on one of the new and growing trends in the accessory of the decade “by Margot wore an amazing ring, gold with a pearl in the black and white and the small pearl earrings.”

Zoom in on the gem and the ring, the, Margot Robbie (Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

The obsession to confess to the next for the pearl, it comes as a part of a revival of the most widespread, both inside and outside of the red carpet. “They were associated with the women of passionate or older, and now it’s been so long that no one wears pearls, they were reinvigorated and a little more modern than the diamond, which may seem to be a very “eye-catching”. At the moment, there’s a group in Hollywood who are lucky enough to be extravagant, but there is also the one that you want to be a little more low key, and the pearls match well with it.”

The gear that you did not see on the red carpet? In the jumps, dizzying to Know. “I really, really love it, if the shoe does not seem like a lot – to use the platform as high as you can to give it time.”

At the back of the dress, Margot Robbie (Picture: WireImage)

A day in the life of a powerful, next Hollywood blockbuster

“It was a very simple one for me, because I had a client at the Oscars this year, something that is not always the case. This is a luxury you can afford!”, said Young. “So, I always feel a bit of anxiety because of it, so I was not able to sleep, and I woke up supercedo.”

The stylist, whose clients include Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams, on the day of the Oscars comes up with their own rituals. “I made coffee in the morning with my team, and then we went together to the house of a call-up notice, to commence at 11: 45 am. We asked for the breakfast, because her hair and make-up are done at an unhurried pace.” The rest of the evening plays out just as glamorous as you might expect. “We took the champagne and we had a little photo shoot before the call-up notice to get out.”

When the pair met was on the way, Young and his team have connected to the TV, and, along with the rest of the world, watching the arrivals on the red carpet with anticipation. “It’s always fun to watch the Oscar’s together to talk about the look and dress of the people.”

In the final moments of the ceremony that marked the end of a shaky six-week the stylists rulers of the world. “There’s always an air of celebration in the academy awards when you finish the season awards, because it’s the end of it. The hair stylists and make-up artists, the journalists, the audience – we see it all the time, and we don’t need to do that again for a long time. There is something very nice about it, because we all want to go out for a vacation. Also, there is a point at which we say, ‘I’m going to miss you.’”

