Amber Heard takes over for the fans of Johnny Depp

Separated from 2016, the troubled divorce, the following scoring issues for the two courses. Johnny Depp lost out on the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean, because of the objections of the ex. right Now, it’s Amber Heard who gets the attacks from the general public.

First of all, the fans of his Wife have set up a number of petitions. Among them, it is a calling for DC to remove the Amber Heard’s of the Tempest 2. In the franchise, she lives in the Mere.

At the same time, the internet miravam publications by Amber Heard in the Instagram. Now, the actress has given one answer.

See also: