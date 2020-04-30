Angelina Jolie is going to help you? Brad Pitt has not been to the AUCTION in order to resume a relationship with the child

Brad Pitt has been one of the event of the absence of the latter, Sunday, 2, at the AUCTION, which is considered the Oscars of britain. Right now, the Sun reveals to us the reason for the star to have missed the all-important awards ceremony.

The journal reveals that he’s the star of a 56-year-old, saw a chance to regain contact with her son Maddox, 18 years of age. The two haven’t spoken since 2016, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up.

