Angelina Jolie is going to help you? Brad Pitt has not been to the AUCTION in order to resume a relationship with the child

Brad Pitt has been one of the event of the absence of the latter, Sunday, 2, at the AUCTION, which is considered the Oscars of britain. Right now, the Sun reveals to us the reason for the star to have missed the all-important awards ceremony.
The journal reveals that he’s the star of a 56-year-old, saw a chance to regain contact with her son Maddox, 18 years of age. The two haven’t spoken since 2016, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up.
Recommended content:
The Ex-of the He shows a strong attraction to Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio
The press release says that the split was a reflection of a fight between Brad Pitt and Maddox. The organization of the AUCTION only stated that the player was not able to be with “family commitments”. Brad Pitt even won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting role in the award. The newspaper spoke to a source who revealed to a chance encounter with Brad Pitt. Maddox would be given a sign of re-engagement, drawn up by the parent. Angelina Jolie reveals the secrets of the divorce with Brad Pitt, ” says the web site
“Being a parent is the most important thing in the life of Brad, and he’s willing to anything in order to repair the relationship between the two,” said the official. The relationship between the two became more distant, when the Maddox was to pursue a degree at a university in South Korea. With the assistance of the press, Brad Pitt have not confirmed the reunion. To date, there is no information of which Angelina Jolie is helping out, or supporting the re-engagement of the parent and the child.
See also:
The press release says that the split was a reflection of a fight between Brad Pitt and Maddox. The organization of the AUCTION only stated that the player was not able to be with “family commitments”.
Brad Pitt even won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting role in the award.
The newspaper spoke to a source who revealed to a chance encounter with Brad Pitt. Maddox would be given a sign of re-engagement, drawn up by the parent.
Angelina Jolie reveals the secrets of the divorce with Brad Pitt, ” says the web site
“Being a parent is the most important thing in the life of Brad, and he’s willing to anything in order to repair the relationship between the two,” said the official. The relationship between the two became more distant, when the Maddox was to pursue a degree at a university in South Korea. With the assistance of the press, Brad Pitt have not confirmed the reunion. To date, there is no information of which Angelina Jolie is helping out, or supporting the re-engagement of the parent and the child.
“Being a parent is the most important thing in the life of Brad, and he’s willing to anything in order to repair the relationship between the two,” said the official.
The relationship between the two became more distant, when the Maddox was to pursue a degree at a university in South Korea. With the assistance of the press, Brad Pitt have not confirmed the reunion.
To date, there is no information of which Angelina Jolie is helping out, or supporting the re-engagement of the parent and the child.