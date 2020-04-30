Angelina Jolie is moved to reminisce about the actor who died in the Marvel comic

“I have had the privilege to work with Irrfan Khan on the set of The Price of a good Courage. He was noted for his generosity as an artist, and it is a pleasure to work with in any scene with him.

I am reminded of the depth of his commitment and also his smile. Sending you my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all of the fans of his work in India and around the world, “ said Jolie in a message.

The Price of Courage is a movie from 2007, where Marianne Pearl (Angelina Jolie), the wife of the journalist Daniel Pearl of the Wall Street, travels to Pakistan, after her husband was kidnapped by terrorists.

In the weeks following, it has to deal with the international tension that will be created in your life.

In addition to that of indian films like Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Khan has also starred in the award-winning Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and the new Adventures of Pi.

See also: