Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Others Eilish together on a good cause Today

The masks are a very important part of overcoming the the pandemic the CovidDown 19, so that the Universal Music Group has decided to unleash the initiative, jointly and severally.

As reported by Page Six on Friday, have been placed on the sale of the masks of cloth and re-usable by the artists of the production company, including Ariana Grande, Justin bieber Bieber, Was EilishThe Weeknd and The Rolling Stones. A plan that is part of a larger initiative from the company, ‘We Got You ‘Covered’.

Each mask costs us $ 15, around 13 euros, and the proceeds will go to benefit the MusiCaresan organization that has been supporting the music community the affected the the pandemic.

