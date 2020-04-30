Brad Pitt participates in the program, Drew and Jonathan Scott

Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Melissa Mccarthy will be joining the stars of the program, the Brothers of the Work, Drew and Jonathan Scott in a new tv show. A new series on the channel, HGTV, Celebrity IOU, will make his debut on the 13th of April, and it features celebrity guests joining forces with the brothers, in order to reward special people in the lives of the stars with the renovations of the foot.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Producers said: “it Is great to see someone who is extremely successful in being grateful and thankful enough to be able to always remember the people who helped them get there.”

Drew added: “being a part of this show, it really moves us. This is what we love to do, your life and the lives of people from their homes.”

In addition to the Mall, Viola, and Melissa, Jeremy Renner, Rebel Wilson, and Michael Buble will also be shown during the show’s first season.

Social network

Brad Pitt recently said he has no intention of opening their own account in Instagram or any other social media.

But it turns out that the actor has not ruled out the idea of following in the footsteps of several other well-known did not have a profile on this social networking site, such as with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, or the actor, Matthew Perry.

However, at the moment, the winner of the prize Oscar to the year 2020 of the best performance by an actor commented that he still has no plan to create an account on Instagram, for example, explained that it ‘does not see sense in some of these platforms.

“It’s never going to happen… well, never say never, but it’s pretty good without it,” he says, adding that it is ‘not interested’.