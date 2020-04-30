Brazilian nanny in the family’s Kardashian gets$ 1 million a year Marie Claire Magazine

+



Brazilian nanny in the family’s Kardashian gets$ 1 million annually (Photo: Thais Magalhães (@photography_by_thais / Play Instagram)

It would be a brazilian nanny, the most successful in the world? It looks like it might. To rock the boat Mary Ellen Heames, the 38-year-old is the one who has the care of the child from the family Kardashian. According to the View, their schedule includes trips on private jets, rides a skateboard on the track in a private villa, where you work, and have dinner at the same table as your friends, like the actress Megan Fox.

Your wages? $ 1 million on a yearly basis. And Mary Ellen ensures that you pay a great deal of sweat, every dollar that is falling in your account. The brazilian had already taken care of the other children of famous, but the most famous one is Kourtney Kardashian.

Up until this past year, Mary Ellen has lived in the house for the family in the position of nanny-in-chief of the three children. According to the publication, the nannies ‘six figures’ as they are known to the caregivers of luxury in the United States, earning annual salary of six-digits — to work six days a week, in the scheme of the duty. That is, they are at your disposal 24 hours a day.

Mary Ellen didn’t think about careers. However, after losing both parents, and followed the advice of a friend and signed up for an exchange program as an Au Pair in the united states. After passing through the families of the middle class, and she took the test to join the agency, Pavillion shopping mall, specialized in serving the celebrities, and all sorts of rich folks.

“I’ve been to five baby monitors to look after three young children,” says Mary Ellen. In this hotly contested market, and with the latina to come to be more affectionate with their children. The real account even if it was in the beginning, I spent thousands of dollars on expensive shops on Ocean Drive, and it came with the purchase of three Louis Vuitton bags at a time.

Once you realize that you don’t hold to the same standard as that of the chiefs, and Mary-Ellen began to invest in real estate. Who is married to an american, to rock the boat, left the home of the Kardashian’s to take care of his daughter, Nina, who is now 9 months old. And it’s the owner of the consulting agency to the nanny.

You’ve tapped into the Beauty of Everything today? Every day has a new rating of the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.