Breast screening in 3D, and the new drugs Perform by Angelina Jolie, talks about the advances in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer

When you Angelina Jolie he wrote a text in “the New York Times,” revealing to the world that he had made a double mastectomy is a preventive, and in 2015, it does not take long for the name of the Kristi Funk starting to pop up on the TV and on the web. In the article, one of the women most famous in the world, he told them that he was in the The Pink Lotus Breast Cancerthe center for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer of the breast in California, which is headed by the surgeon with the face of a movie star.

Shortly after the publication of the journal, the actual doctor has made a blog post on the Pink Lotus about the procedure. This is the first experience of the narrative that was the genesis of what is now the book “the Boob — owner’s manual owner ‘ (Ed. Softbank, which has just been launched in Brazil, and it has a foreword by Sheryl Crow, and another patient’s is famous for Going to.

A resident of Los Angeles, california, at the age of 50, and three of her children, she gave to you by e-mail for an interview in which he speaks of the most important advances in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease, and about the way of life is the most crucial of that is genetics when it comes to malignant tumors in the breast.

O GLOBO: what changed in relation to the genetic mapping and surgery, to prevent from the case with angelina?

The number of tests has exploded over the past few years. Every day, we’ve mapped out dozens of changes in cells that can lead to several types of cancers, not just breast. In addition to this, the cost has plummeted, falling more user-friendly. In terms of surgery, a prophylactic, there has been a tendency to put the implant on top of instead of behind the muscles of the chest wall, which leads to a recovery that feels more comfortable. There is also a growing interest in fat grafting, in which fat tissue is taken from where it is in excess (abdomen or thighs) and then injected around the implant after a mastectomy is to create an outline more natural to you. Interestingly, we also observed an increase in women who choose no reconstruction. I call these the breasts of a “flat and fabulous”.

What is state of the art in terms of diagnosis and treatment.

In the case of the discovery of the disease, and mammography in 3D. Especially for women with breasts are dense, this method has been found to 34 percent more cancers are invasive, with 17% under the reports “false positives” as compared to the mammography, digital 2D. In terms of treatment, progress is being made and exciting to those who have the disease at the stage of metastasis, specifically with regard to the immunotherapy. Over the past couple of years, studies have documented that, for the first time in History, there was a significant improvement in overall survival for women with advanced disease who received the new therapy.

The people that have had the most cancers of the breast, or has a diagnosis that has increased?

The humans are getting more cancer than ever before. Although the improved detection constitutes a part of this growth, is the main reason for this is the multiplication constant, that is, a decline in the quality of life, and in the choice of a healthy diet in the last few decades. We can see this trend most clearly in developed countries. The people opt for the routines that emphasize the consumption of meat, dairy products, and processed foods that are rich in fat and sugar instead of whole grains, vegetables, and fruits; drinking alcohol more often, exercise less. All four of the cancers most commonly occur in the world are mostly related to the style of life of the lung, breast, bowel and prostate cancers.

So, in the style of life is more important than genetics, in the case of cancer of the breast?

Only 5% to 10% of all the cancers of the breast in this planet can be traced to genetic mutations that are inherited. Some of our choices will certainly give you the greatest assistance.

In the book, you talk a lot about how the estrogen is the fuel for tumors in the breast, but what about the one who is hormonal therapy? Some of the doctors say that treatment with a hormone that will help to protect the heart.

The discussion must always be individualized and take into account all of the risk. But there is no doubt that hormone therapy significantly increases the rates of breast cancer. A new study published in the Lancet (the prestigious medical journal the international in the last month, found that one out of every 50 women who use the hormones for five years to develop a tumor. In my opinion, you don’t have to be taken to protect the heart when it is known that cardiovascular disease (cvd) can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle: no smoking, little alcohol, and a diet high in vegetables and regular physical exercise.