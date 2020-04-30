Britney Spears caught on fire in your facility, accidentally: ‘Nobody was hurt’

Britney Spears and her use of the social networks on Wednesday and announced that he put the fire accidentally to the health club that you have in your home. In the following video, recorded at a local (famous among her fans), she counts it all started with the two spark plugs that were in their hands. “One thing led to another,” says the singer in the us.

“It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it. I went to the door of the gym, and when I saw it, it was a great deal! By the grace of God, and the alarm went off after that, and no one was hurt. Unfortunately, I now have just the two units, and a health club and a mirror is one-sided, but it could have been a lot worse so I’m thankful for. P. S. S.: I Like to work out in the open air, in any way,” wrote the pop star on Instagram.

Most recently, Britney spears hit the web the critics who had been receiving through the post a number of pictures of the bathing suit in white on a red background. In the text, the honest, the singer has said that the nasty comments to hurt themselves: “difficult times such as those we are now living in should really be to teach us to be kind to one another”.

Britney Spears Photo: Playback/Instagram

“I have read many things online of people who are critical of my posts… and saying that you put the same 15 pictures of the same red background and wearing the same bathing suit in white. I’m really excited about my posts… and I like to share it with you!!! I had never worn a bathing suit in white before, and I simply liked the red background! To read all the nasty comments really hurt my feelings… and I wanted to share it because you really, really shouldn’t be telling you all of this to someone who you don’t even know them… that’s bullying and in the real world. In hard times such as we are now living in should really be to teach us to be kind to each other.”