Britney Spears says she accidentally put on fire your gym: “no one was hurt

The academy is the home of Britney Spears has been the stage for many of the videos on Instagram of Britney Spears. Still, the place was set on fire by the singer herself, on accident. That’s what she said in the video this Wednesday (the 19th), just at the scene of the accident.

“I had two candles, and, oh yeah, one thing led to another and I put out the fire,” she says in the video. “It was an accident… But yeah … I burned it,” she legendou. “I went to the door of the gym, and when I saw it, it was a BOOM!!!!!! By the grace of God, and the alarm went off after that, and ningué, was seriously injured. Unfortunately, right now I have only two pieces of equipment, and the new york mirror, one-sided, but it could have been a lot worse, so I’m very grateful,” he said to her.

See the following:

The latest release of the music of Britney Spears that was on the album, “Glory”, by the end of 2016. The project yielded the hit singles “Make Me,” and “Slumber Party”. By 2017, she continued with her residency in Las Vegas, but doing it with great success. By 2018, the united states has come to travel the world on tour, for the first time in years in las Vegas. By 2019, it has arrived to announce the new residency “Britney: the pussycat dolls”, but that remains to be done.

There are no plans for a return to the singer of the song. Currently, she dedicates herself to the family, and is available in overcoming personal problems.