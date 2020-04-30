But Thunberg donated $ 100,000 to the fight against the coronavirus

In this instance, the climate of the Swedish Greta Thunberg donated a grand prize of $ 100,000, which won the Unicef (United Nations children’s fund) in the fight against the coronavirus, announced on Thursday (30) on the body of the world.

“As well as climate change, pandemic coronavirus is a crisis, the rights of the child,” said Thunberg, 17-year-old said in a statement released by Unicef.

“It will affect all of the children, now and in the long term, but the most vulnerable groups will be affected the most,” he said.

“I am asking all of you to take a step forward and join me in supporting the vital work of Unicef to save children’s lives, protect their health, and to continue with their education.”

The Danish NGO) to fight poverty in the Human Act, it will equate to a donation of $ 100,000, complete the statement said.