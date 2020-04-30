Camila Cabello is going to release a new video for “My Oh My”

“My Oh My”, Camila Cabello, and is for several weeks now, knocking on the bar without being able to be in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The new update is available for the parade, the music remained in the 12th spot. To give a forcinha, Camila Cabello, announced the launch of a new music video for Friday (1/5), with the collaboration of the dance, Rodney Chonia.

She made the announcement through Instagram, mentioning the names of several of the dancers. All indications are that it will be a video focused on the dance floor. “My Oh My” we already have an official video, with 44 million plays, and the lyric video, with 18 million views.

“My Oh My” is the second biggest hit from the album, “a love story” Camila Cabello. Second only to “Miss”, but it does with Shawn Mendes, who took over in the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and in many other countries.