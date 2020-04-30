Can You Keep A Secret? New movie with Tyler Hoechlin, and Alexandra Daddario has been cast



Photo: Handout/Radio Are Not Responsible For

Can You Keep a Secret? (The Secret, Emma Corrigan, based on the book of the same name by Sophie Kinsella, is about a new american film, the romantic comedy, which stars Alexandra Daddario (of the Percy Jackson and the Thief Lightning) and Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf).

Directed by Elise Duran, the film had its world premiere at movie theaters in the United States and services on an “on demand” on Friday, the 13th of September.

Check out the video trailer below:

In the story, She has a lot of secrets and believe that they will not survive the flight, while on a trip in an airplane. So, he decides to reveal everything to a stranger who was in the seat next to you. She survives, but her life will be anything but easy after you find out that you told all your secrets to none other than Jack Harper, the head of the institution in which he works as an assistant.

There is no release date for the movie in Brazil.

You can read more about Can You Keep a Secret? on the Cinema10.

By Karoline Póss