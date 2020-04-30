Cara Delevingne comes out in defense of Taylor Swift on the controversy

Cara Delevingne joined the team of celebrities who are supporting Taylor Swift. On the afternoon of the last Sunday, (30), the singer wrote an open letter on his account on Tumblr to express his sadness to hear that Scooter Braun had purchased a Big Machine, the record label of which she was a part of it.

The artist told me that with the purchase, the owner will have full rights on any of his previous works, including the most recent album, the Hook, in the fall of 2017.

The problem with this is that you, Taylor, and von Braun did not have a good relationship, from 2016, there is a controversy involving Kanye West, the band Famous. In the song, the rapper refers to her in a way derogatory and was in a cast for a music video where s / he is in a bed with many celebrities in the nude, even the Swift. The motor will then manage the careers of the West.

After the text, and Justin Bieber’s shared a picture from a video call between you and the employer. It is still possible to see the Kanye West and DJ Martin Garrix. The singer wrote in the caption: “What is it, Swift?”. With all the criticism, the post was deleted.

So sorry, Bieber wrote an essay and was assisted by his wife, the model, Hailey Bieber. She referred to the partner as a “gentleman”.

Not happy at all with what had happened, and Cara Delevingne appeared, responding to the comment of the young woman.

“As a married man, you’re supposed to be drawing attention to the women rather than put them down. I’m not sure if you understand what an apology means. As you said, you have not spoken to her in years, and that means you clearly don’t understand the situation. I get it.”

The internet, is supported by the Face, which just had its onset off by Justin. Not happy at all, she took a print and posted on the tool for Stories.

