After months of rumors, Cara Delevingne confirms relationship with actress Ashley Benson.

The model, 26-year-old shared a scene removed from the film, Her Smell (2018) played by one of the two recording on the label: “the Pride” in celebration of the month in which we celebrate the Gay Pride festival, and the one-year anniversary of dating.

Ashley Benson, the 29-year-old has been a huge success in the series Pretty Little Liars.