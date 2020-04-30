Cara Delevingne takes on dating with Ashley Benson after about a year, and it reveals the reason for the decision

The model makes a heartfelt speech to Ashley Benson at event of

After all, the two faced off in their first year together, and Cara Delevingne took advantage of the space at the TrevorLIVE Gala, to name a Dildo in her speech. The actress is, of course, to have recorded the moment of the Stories, and thanks to a friend and said, “I am the other woman in this room, so thank you, and you know who you are. It is one of the people who helped me and to love me more when I needed to, and I really needed it. She has shown me what is true love and how to accept it, and that’s a lot more difficult than I thought it would be.”

Cute, isn’t he?!

The actor of “Pretty Little Liars” takes on homosexuality

In addition to our eternal, Thus, Tyler Blackburnhis romance in the series, it also decided to take on her sexuality. The ex-actor, Caleb turned out to be bisexual, and how much of Ashley Benson ” had supported him from the time series. The actor also told us she already had a sort of “friendship colored with a costar, but the two have never dated, in fact. “It has been an important part of a major change in my life,” he said in an interview with Playboy. Right now, the two are just good friends.