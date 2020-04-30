Cenapop · Chris Pratt shows off behind the scenes in the Avengers and in a mood to celebrate: “We are blessed”

Chris Pratt turned to Instagram in the early morning of this Monday (29/04), to show it to people in a unique, behind-the-scenes-of – Ii.

In the social network, the actor – who plays Lord of the Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy and thus the saga of the Avengers – he showed a video of the cast together, and to celebrate the fact of being part of a group full of stars.

“I remember being surprised at this point in time, on the set of the Avengers. No one was allowed to use a cell phone to record it. I could have ruined it all. But there is no rule would keep me from taking advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture the summit of the stars, a group that most likely will never be in the same room with him. We are blessed,” he wrote.

The post has generated the most buzz on the web, and in a few short hours, he has received more than $ 4.9 million from the liked. In the comments, known, and anonymous has not saved us to the praise, and also in the play:

“That’s because you are the ruler of the Stars… a Lot of love,” says the actor Vin Diesel. Zachary Leviwho played captain marvel in the movie theaters, he wrote, “Beautiful.” “Thank you for being an irresponsible manner,” he said Marcos Mion.

In another post, Chris talked about the performance of the absurdity of the Upcoming Deadline at the box office.

See below for the.

READ MORE

Kylie Jenner transforms into Captain Marvel

Miss Canada’s Siera Bearchell shows the body after the birth

Icaro Silva’s kiss ” by Sergio Abreu in his mouth for the first time

The photographer recalls, Nathália Rodrigues na Playboy

Rafa Brites, recalls, pregnancy-in the old photo

David Brazil, have shown the car to 200 thousand, all crossed out

Here’s more information from the Famous.