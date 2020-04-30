Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has denied involvement in the Spider-Man 3

Artist Daredevil in a series of Netflix, Charlie Cox it stated that it had heard no news about the involvement of the hero in the third installment of the Spider-Man co-produced by Sony and Marvel Studios. According to the actor, the Man with No Fear, appearing at the long, “sure, it will not be the one for my Marauder” (via ComicBook).

The actor, however, says that he would love to see his version of Matt Murdock showing up to help Peter Parker, the Tom Holland in a croosover. “I love the idea and the Reality [Jones] or in Matt’s showing up at the bottom, or in Matt’s view of Peter as a attorney”.

Speaking of a lack of character Upcoming Deadlinethat brought together almost all of the heroes of the USINGCox said he did not have feelings of resentment. “I’m very happy with what I have done. Is obvious that all of this would be great, but now I’m just an actor, and I think that [o acordo entre Netflix e Marvel Studios] it’s a lot more complicated than I could ever imagine or comprehend”.

“As a big fan of the Marvel movies, I’ve always loved the little cameos here and there [de personagens ao longo do CU]but as we were on Netflix, we were not able to appear due to legal issues. I don’t know why that is” he said.

The Series, produced between 2015 and 2019 at the latest, six sets of super-heroes, in partnership with the now defunct Marvel at the Show: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage,, Iron fist, The Punisher and The defenders. With the cancellation of the series, and Marvel Studios will be able to use all the heroes from 2020 to find out more.

The production of the new long-teioso was scheduled to begin in July, in the towns and cities of the United States, is considered to be the new epicenter of the hiv pandemic. It was reported earlier, the film would be the camerawork is marked in the Los Angeles, New York city, and Atlanta, georgia.

Without an official name is revealed for the time being, the third film in the ground, Spider-Man, has his debut scheduled for the 5th of November 2021, and will feature production Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios) and Amy Pascal (Sony; Pascal Examples).