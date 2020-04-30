Check out the updated list of the 20 songs heard in the history of Spotify

In a world where streaming has changed the landscape of the music industry and entertainment as a whole, being one of the most popular titles for one platform, you can put an artist in the spotlight for a long time.

And, with it, which is the largest streaming music in the world, being one of the top 20 songs heard in the history of the platform, it’s been a few.

Led by Ed Sheeran, and the song “Shape of You”, which was launched in the fall of 2017, a list of 20 songs, most listened to on Spotify has been updated and published by the web site Hits Daily Double, on the score that it ended on the 24th of April.

Your very own Ed Sheeran appears four times in the list, the artist with the most entries among the top 20 most listened to in the history of Spotify with the songs “Perfect”, “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph”.

Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, and Drake, a Post Malone are the other artists that appear more than once in the list.

Check out the ranking for the total number of plays on Spotify, even on the day of April 24th:

1. The Shape of You

Ed Sheeran 2,479,061,600 stream, count,



2. game of the f/21 Savage)

21 Savage, Post-Malone 1,885,927,493 3. One Dance

Drake, Kyla, WizKid 1,842,641,765 4. Closer

Halsey, The Chainsmokers 1,759,898,748 5. Thinking out Loud

Ed Sheeran 1,523,464,061 6. God’s Plan

Drake 1,519,451,527 7. Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

The Post Malone, Swae Lee 1,454,943,972 8. Dance Of The Monkey

Tones And 1,448,427,758 9. Havana f/Young Thug)

The Cabello, Young Thug 1,426,621,227 10. Perfect

Ed Sheeran 1,395,266,817 11. Say You Won’t Let Go James Arthur 1,390,694,641 12. Love Yourself. Justin Bieber 1,374,524,045 13. Miss Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello 1,371,040,648 14. Cake Ed Sheeran 1,350,457,108 15. To Lean On[f/MØ&DJSnake) DJ The Snake, Major Lazer, MØ 1,344,986,934 16. Despacito – Remix Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi 1,342,283,350 17. Believer Imagine To date 1,341,278,381 18. Starboy The Weeknd, Daft Punk, 1,338,227,691 19. The New Rules Dua Lipa 1,337,419,829 20. the bad guy Was Eilish 1,334,843,268

In spite of all the success of his song, Ed Sheeran has just announced a new break in her career. Have been working since the fall of 2017, when they released the album “Divides”, and has won the tour the most lucrative in the history of the british pop star is going to be a little bit away from the spotlight, and you want to travel a lot and to make songs for when you’re ready to return to the stage.