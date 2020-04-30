Check out the updated list of the 20 songs heard in the history of Spotify

In a world where streaming has changed the landscape of the music industry and entertainment as a whole, being one of the most popular titles for one platform, you can put an artist in the spotlight for a long time.
And, with it, which is the largest streaming music in the world, being one of the top 20 songs heard in the history of the platform, it’s been a few.
Led by Ed Sheeran, and the song “Shape of You”, which was launched in the fall of 2017, a list of 20 songs, most listened to on Spotify has been updated and published by the web site Hits Daily Double, on the score that it ended on the 24th of April.
Your very own Ed Sheeran appears four times in the list, the artist with the most entries among the top 20 most listened to in the history of Spotify with the songs “Perfect”, “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph”.
Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, and Drake, a Post Malone are the other artists that appear more than once in the list.
Check out the ranking for the total number of plays on Spotify, even on the day of April 24th:
|1.
|The Shape of You
|Ed Sheeran
|2,479,061,600 stream, count,
|2.
|game of the f/21 Savage)
|21 Savage, Post-Malone
|1,885,927,493
|3.
|One Dance
|Drake, Kyla, WizKid
|1,842,641,765
|4.
|Closer
|Halsey, The Chainsmokers
|1,759,898,748
|5.
|Thinking out Loud
|Ed Sheeran
|1,523,464,061
|6.
|God’s Plan
|Drake
|1,519,451,527
|7.
|Sunflower – Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse
|The Post Malone, Swae Lee
|1,454,943,972
|8.
|Dance Of The Monkey
|Tones And
|1,448,427,758
|9.
|Havana f/Young Thug)
|The Cabello, Young Thug
|1,426,621,227
|10.
|Perfect
|Ed Sheeran
|1,395,266,817
|11.
|Say You Won’t Let Go
|James Arthur
|1,390,694,641
|12.
|Love Yourself.
|Justin Bieber
|1,374,524,045
|13.
|Miss
|Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
|1,371,040,648
|14.
|Cake
|Ed Sheeran
|1,350,457,108
|15.
|To Lean On[f/MØ&DJSnake)
|DJ The Snake, Major Lazer, MØ
|1,344,986,934
|16.
|Despacito – Remix
|Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi
|1,342,283,350
|17.
|Believer
|Imagine To date
|1,341,278,381
|18.
|Starboy
|The Weeknd, Daft Punk,
|1,338,227,691
|19.
|The New Rules
|Dua Lipa
|1,337,419,829
|20.
|the bad guy
|Was Eilish
|1,334,843,268
In spite of all the success of his song, Ed Sheeran has just announced a new break in her career. Have been working since the fall of 2017, when they released the album “Divides”, and has won the tour the most lucrative in the history of the british pop star is going to be a little bit away from the spotlight, and you want to travel a lot and to make songs for when you’re ready to return to the stage.