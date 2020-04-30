Chris Evans ‘ ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate: the actress was heavily criticized by the fans of the actor

The famous, the successful, charismatic, and is considered to be one of the galãs one of the most beautiful in Hollywood, Chris Evans is the epitome of the man of your dreams for a lot of people. In practice, however, they may be the girlfriend of an actor might be a tricky one.

Jenny Slate, american actress and comedian, who has maintained a relationship with Chris, he had a hard time during the time that they were together because of the attacks made on him by the fans of the actor.

When Jenny first met Chris in 2015, you never would have thought that it would be the actor in a relationship aside from friendship. “To tell you the truth, I did not think I would be the type in it,” he went on to say in the show.

They have worked together in the movie “A Bond of Love,” and quickly realized a strong connection.

Little by little, friendship turned into passion, and they are officially in the dating at the end of 2016.

At the time of the exchange of compliments, it was a constant. “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so much more concerned for others than for themselves,” he said of the famous story about the loved one.

Jenny, on the other hand, went on to say: “Chris is one of the most friendly I have ever met. Looking at it already makes my heart melt”.

But the criticism of the relations of the actors began to show up, and they were tough, too much for Her. Dozens of disparaging comments in the social media networks were saying that it was “too beautiful for the world.” The famous ” it came to be compared with the escape on the part of the fans, the star of “spider-man”.

The fans felt that it wasn’t right for him just because of his looks.

At the beginning, and said that he suffered too much criticism, but soon began to see things from a different perspective. Mate, Chris, has always praised the qualities of the beloved, and it does not have your self-worth.

In spite of the love and affection, the relationship has come to an end.

“The relationships are complex. There are a lot of parts that are moving around. But I am forever grateful to have known Her. It will be in my life forever,” said the actor after the show.

Even though they are no longer a couple, Chris and Jenny to maintain the friendship, and don’t miss a chance to say nice things about each other.

“She is my human’s favorite. It’s for the best,” said the actor at a time.

