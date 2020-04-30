Chris Evans’s warning that fraudsters are using his name to apply the blow-in-love – with News of the film

People are using the name of the artist on the spider-man to beg for money.

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Fraudsters are using the name of Chris Evans to apply the blow on the fans and asking for donations in the form of cash on their behalf. The intéprete of the spider-man Universe Film, Marvel comics has used Twitter this past Sunday (the 24th), to alert you to the fans who have the care of someone who is on the search on your behalf.

Apparently, there is an account claiming that it was Evans, and that bad guy is asking for fans to help them out financially, as it has been indicated by the stakeholder. “Quick message to the fans:” I will never ask money for any fan. If you have had an interaction with someone claiming to be me asking for money, it is a fake. And for those who really cry out to your fans in this way, you would be a waste.”

Previously, Evans has organized campaigns for charities that have offered their fans the chance to attend the premiere of Marvel movies, and a visit to the set of the shoot in exchange for donations to various organizations. Always by means of the officers, and not social media.

This is the second time that Evans has undergone a major hit online, and while the first one is not really asking for help to no one. In August, one account, he claimed to have been contacted by Chris Evans. The tweet is the initial featured screen shots of a text conversation between a girl and a number, who claimed to be “America’s Ass”. The talk was accompanied by what appeared to be images of Evans talking on FaceTime. The tweet quickly went viral, but Evans has made it a point to tell you, telling everyone that it was a scam.

Evans will soon be on display with the Knives, and the Secrets, which has a premiere scheduled in Brazil on the 12th of December.