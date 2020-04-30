Chris Hemsworth, o Thor, you can change the course of his career

After many successful roles in the past few years, the main one being that of Thor in the Marvel movies, and Chris Hemsworth think about fresh air to his career.
In a press conference on the ACE, and Comic-Con, the star has revealed that it would soon be the director of the film.
“I’d love to go at some point. I’m just trying to find something that I will be able to work for such a long time. As an actor, you go into something for three or four months, and then you know that it is a very intense, but once you turn it off and do something else. As a director, you can be on a project-by-year, in a good scenario, it is a commitment to a minimum of two years, two and a half years ago. So, I will have to invest a lot on the subject, and I have a tendency to walk away, get distracted, and lose interest in things. I’m interested in all of the other elements in the assembly of such a story, and working with the actors and the writing, too, but I’m very busy at the moment. When I’m not at work, I have three small children. But I’d love to.” The star of the Marvel comics, he was “mad” scene in Avengers: Ultimatum
The next film from Chris Hemsworth in the MCU is Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder, which hits theaters in November 2021.
