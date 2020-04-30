Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: Why does the engagement ring so quickly? – Present

Chris Pratt, a 39-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, were first seen together in June 2018 at the latest, at a time when it seemed to be a picnic.

Here’s what roughly seven months later, the two announced they were engaged and that the wedding had already had a date. Before the revelations, many were those who said that things had evolved too fast, but it is the same in this case?

“For someone from the outside, it may seem that the engagement happened too fast. But for all those who are close to them, it seems that the girl took much longer than it was supposed to,” said a source to People magazine.

“They’ve never had a typical relationship. It helped a lot I already know about the Mary [Shriver, mãe de Katherine]. They took things slowly because they had been getting to know the families of each other,” adds the same source.

Recall, that Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris, who broke up in August of 2017 at the earliest.