Chris Pratt reveals what he ate leftovers while I was working in a restaurant

Chris Pratt recently made an admission of guilt, at the least, curious. The actor has revealed in the social network who have already worked in a restaurant, and that he had a habit of eating the remains.

“20 years ago, I was a waiter at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. Whenever I return, I am reminded of the thousands of shrimp that I have eaten the food of the people, as he walked back into the kitchen. Please contact your employer. Leave it for at least 20%. I also made some shrimp -”revealed in the tone of a joke, an issue that seems to be fun for the fans.