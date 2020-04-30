Chris Pratt visits children with cancer in hospital: “My heart is filled with” Who

+



Chris Pratt (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Chris Pratt was thrilled to visit kids in the hospital. “Hug your babies. I have had the opportunity to meet some incredible kids today. I am very blessed. Thank you to @rmhnewyork for the excellent work they do with children. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to share the light with them. My heart is full. Thank you so much to Lego for sending out a lot of toys for such a small advantage. Hug your babies,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor showed some of the pictures that you took on the side of the patient for the treatment of various types of cancer.

Chris is the father of Jack Pratt5 years ago, as a result of marriage, to actress Anna Faris, who broke up in 2017, after 8 years of marriage. The actor is now in a marriage that is marked with Katherine Schwarzenegger the daughter of an actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

