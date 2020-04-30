Claim: Meet the cast of the film about Chris Hemsworth – News-movie

The production has a big name in the indian film industry.

The rescue, a new production Series brings together big names from Hollywood and from other countries, such as India. Among them are Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”), David Harbour (Saw) and Pankaj Tripathi. For this reason, we have separated all the major names in the cast, and each one of them has already made it into the film industry. Please see the following:

1. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth in “Thor” (2011)



Chris Hemsworth he was born in western Australia. He is the brother of Liam Hemsworth (the Hunger Games), and Luke Hemsworth (Westworld). The actor has achieved worldwide fame by portraying the character I at the movie theater.

In addition to his work in popular films of the Marvel comics, he has also appeared in feature films such as Snow White and the Huntsman, and the Evil Times at the Hotel Royale and the more recent MIB: Men in Black.

He will reprise the God of Thunder in ” Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled to come out in 2022, under the direction of the critically acclaimed Taika Waititi.

2. David Harbour

David Harbour in a Stranger’s Things are.



David Harbour is an american actor who achieved success in film and television. He has starred in such films as the The better known names in, 007 – Quantum of Solace and the Squad’s Confidence. On television, he acted in shows such as the Manhattan, and Stranger Things. The latter earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe awards.

3. Golshifteh Farahani

Golshifteh he was born in tehran, Iran, and started to take acting classes at an early age. At age 14, she starred in Derakhte Neck (1998), his first feature film. And with it, the star has gained national recognition, winning the Fajr Film Festival for best actress.

Later in her career, she has won the roles of the international, taking part in films such as Paterson by the side of Adam, the Driver, the Pirates of the Caribbean – The Revenge of the New Network-of-Lies.

4. Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Rudhraksh he started his career in 2013, and there are only five movies. His major work so far in the Rescue, playing the role of Ovi. However, it has been gaining great prominence in India, since its participation in the series Mahabharat.

5. Rayna Campbell

Rayna Campbell is an american actress and filmmaker in the us. In addition to playing Ruthie on the Rescue, and she has worked on major productions such as Maleficent – the Mistress of Evil. As a director, he is responsible for the work Time Lapse of Us.

6. Randeep Hooda

Randeep (Saju in the Rescue), is an indian actor with an extensive career as a national level. Although you do not have to have taken part in many international movies and he’s starred in such works as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Beeba Boys The Highwaythat has become very popular in India and pakistan.

7. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj he has participated in 69 productions, films, and television programs. It has won wide recognition for her role in Gangs of Wasseypur, a thriller in two parts. The actor has already received an award at the Screen Awards, for his performance in the Street.

