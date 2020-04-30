Cruella: a Live-action movie of 101 Dalmatians, with Emma Stone also gets the date of the first News of the film

The film will bring the story of the rise to the top.

Finally, there was revealed a few updates about the film, the evil Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, featuring Emma Stone in the role of a character. Along with the announcement of several releases in the next few years, Disney has revealed the date for the premiere of Cruella out all the latest news from Marvel comics, and Avatar.

The film will follow a young girl from Cruella before I become the character that we all know about the classic of all the dogs. Set in London in the early 1980s, the film brings to the explanation of the hatred of Cruella for a dalmatian, and also the beginning of a partnership with your story.

Under the direction of Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), the winner of an academy award nomination for the La-La Land, Emma Stone, and is scaled to take up the role of director of Cruella de Vil, a woman who hates the dogs of the breed, the dalmatian. Prior to After the form has been experienced by Glenn Close.

Outside of this, Nicole Kidman could be the antagonist of the film, well known as a Teacher. So, put on your fur coat (faux, please!) and paint over her hair and divided because of Cruella you will reach the cinemas on the 23rd of December, in the year 2020.