Deadline, along with Brad Pitt in the new series

Amazon is making a major investment in a new range. Josh Brolin, Thanos for Avengers: Infinite War and the Upcoming Deadline will be the main protagonist of the television series the Outer Range.
The series was created by Brian Watkins. Brolin is also in production for the executive board, with the partnership of Brad Pitt, who is a behind-the-scenes of the show through their own company, Plan B Entertainment.
In the story, the star of Marvel comics, is a farmer, called the Royal, the Abbot. The character will fight for his life and for his family to find the mysterious in their countries. The mystery is not cleared up, it should take you to the plot of a sci-fi story. This is the first paper to fixed-Brolin-in-a-series) since 2003, when it starred in Mister Sterling. He also came to work at The Young Riders from the late 80’s and early 90’s, and in the 67 chapters of this book. Marvel comics has given the destination the bizarre to the villain in Avengers: Ultimatum
In the theaters, as mentioned above, Brolin was once again the highlight of the bringing to life of the villain Thanos. There is no info about the return of the star to the Marvel universe. The Outer Range, it still doesn’t have a date for the debut on Amazon.
