Demi Lovato praises Justin Bieber for “Changes”

Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber share the same businessman for the past year, and she was one of the first to hear the new album of his, “Change”. Demi has made a point of helping in the promotion of the disc, to be released on Friday (14/2), with a post to social networks, congratulating Bieber for the job.

“You have left ‘Changes’! I’m proud of you, Justin Bieber. A lot,” she wrote of the united states, it is also preparing a new album for the year 2020. The first song on their comeback, it was presented at the Grammy Awards, the “Anyone”.

Already, the new album by Justin Bieber, “Changes”, came out in the last of the night. With 17 tracks, including the hit singles “Yummy,” and “Intentions”.