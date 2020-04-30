Did you know? Robert Downey Jr. it still is going to come back as Iron Man in the MCU

The star of ” Thor: Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum (who played the Grand Master, confirmed by the end of 2019 at the latest Robert Downey Jr. is going to reprise his role as Iron Man in the animated ” What If…?, the Marvel comics will be Disney’s+.
In an interview with Buzzfeed, one of them asked Goldblum if he would return in ” Thor: Love and Thunder (see the answer here). During the conversation, the actor revealed that he was at the Disney Studios for a recording for a ” What If …?.
“This event also included the Grand Master, and the Man with the Iron). So, Robert Downey, Jr. it will give your voice on it. And Korg, to Taika Waititi, he had already written his speech,” he said. Robert Downey Jr. he was the main character in the first saga of the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel comics, beginning with the story of the star of “Iron Man” in 2008. The sun made its final farewell at the Upcoming Deadline, as well as the hero, he sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos and save the universe. The actor has yet to comment on this opinion. The web portal The Wrap, for its part, says that it’s not going to happen. Now, it remains to be seen what Marvel has to say in this situation. The street can be a live-action movie with the directors of the Upcoming Deadline
“What If…? it will be an animated tv series from Marvel comics in Disney’s+, where they will be told stories of situations in parallel with the MCU, by showing what would happen if the characters took up the mantle of other heroes.
