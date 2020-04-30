Drake claims that he attacked Kanye West, in a letter to the Sicko Mode

The rapper Drake gave a special interview for the Rap Radar, where it has addressed a range of issues, and while he was talking, about his beef with Pusha, it was agreed that Kanye West is at the root of the problems you may have with him. “This is where it all comes from,” he said.

“It’s all rooted in that situation, yes. I think he is definitely a enlisted guy with a dislike like for me, it doesn’t matter what he says in the interview. I know … there’s something that bothers me, and yes, it is what it is. I would never be able to turn his back on all the things that he said, in a positive way, and I can still feel all of those things. It’s still one of my favorite artists , of course with the exception of Lil Wayne, and Hov, that’s the guy that really shaped my thinking, set of skills, all of these things, and Kanye West, it would be my favorite. I don’t have a problem telling you this, But things have changed. I’m not just a kid who is a fan of, and Now we have social situations, and, as I said,a lot of his problems with me, and I cannot fix them for him. “

When B. Dot and asked him if he would be open to communicating with Kanye west, Drake replied, “No, not really.. ” Drake has also confirmed that the lyrics to his verse, Sicko Mode in relation to the West, and something of what Ye tweeted December 2018 at the latest . “I can’t lie to you…. It is, of course, they were. But it’s also … like I said, this is a sport at the end of the day. And, you know, from the beginning, I did not have seasons myself. And also, I’m looking forward to being involved if I feel that you want to be smart or offensive, behind-the-scenes, I chose to address it in the song. That was how I ended up in the situation of Pusha.”

