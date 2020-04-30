Dual and Karen Gillan will be starring in the film, Aaron Paul, and Jesse Eisenberg

According to the Collidershe Karen Gillan and all the actors Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg they will be starring in The “Dual”science fiction was written and directed by Riley Stearns’ (“The Art of self-Defense”). Gillan, glenn hughes, you will live with a woman that is determined to kill your clone. And the paper of harris and Eisenberg have not yet been revealed.

Karen Gillan is known for portraying Amelia Pond in the british series “Doctor Who”, Cloud of the movies in the MCU, and the Ruby in the Roundhouse in the long “Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle”, “Jumanji: The Next Phase”.

Currently playing the character of Caleb in the series “Westworld”Aaron Paul won the global projection of the star of the show “Breaking Bad”. as for Jesse Pinkman. The artist is the recipient of three Emmy Awards in the category of Best performance by an Actor in a Drama Series.

Already, Jesse Eisenberg may be best known for having played the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in a “The Social Network”, being nominated for the BAFTA, the Golden Globe award and an academy award nomination for her performance in the film, from director David Fincher.

The film tells the story of a woman (Left) and with a terminal illness who chooses a cloning procedure to help ease the pain of the loss of their friends and family. When she is miraculously recovering from illness, his clone becomes the cup. However, after failed attempts to make it disappear, and the two are sentenced to face in a duel to the death.

The cast, with Beulah Koale and Martha Kelly. The Stearns the long-standing partnership with the REASON Movieswho has the rights to the distribution of the The CAA’s Media Finance group and UTA Independent Film Group.

The “Dual” does not yet have a date for his debut set. Because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, in the initiation of the recording has been temporarily stopped.