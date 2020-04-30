Dual-English-Seafret comes to Brazil, backed by the indie hit with the actress of ‘Game of Thrones’ in the video | Song

For a time, the singer Jack Sedman and found that the length of the musician in the family, it was occupied only by his father. But that view has changed after getting to know the partner of Harry Draper.

They are the duo of the rock band Seafret is known for the indie hit “Oceans”. The song won the clip, which stars Maisie Williams’s Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones”, and it’s going to be in the show this Friday (5th) at St. Paul’s, and on Sunday (7th) at the Riverfind out more at the end of the text).

In the small seaside town of Bridlington, 287 miles from London, and Sedman, and Don met at a bar during a night out in the open microphone in the year 2011. They started to make music just for the fun of it, until the invitation for the show came about before you were in a band, in fact.

Sedman says 1 music has always been a part of his life. After all, he and a colleague, whose parents are musicians. “I have a video dancing to Snopp Dogg when he was three years old.”

The boys, who were neighbors in the hometown, they released their first EP in 2014. But the “Oceans” in 2015, which came on the charts. The video has over 70 million views on YouTube.

Sedman account, as it has been surprising to the touch, with Maisie, and you acknowledge that your participation has been instrumental in the success of the song, but consider:

“I don’t want to do the same thing for all the clips, because the public, it would capture anything from the band that we knew and worshipped by the people of amsterdam.”

He also comments on the significance of the name of the band, the new album planned for this year, and how they are playing out their own. The first single, "Tell Me It's Real" (in 2016), released by Columbia Records, but they do not have a contract with any record label presently.

1 – How did you and Harry meet?

Jack Sedman – In the us, was born at Bridlington, in the east part of the United Kingdom, is a small coastal town. We met on a night when the microphone is open, and when I saw Harry playing in the band of his father. At the time I thought, “Who is this guy?”. At the end of the evening, the father came in and said, “You were supposed to play together.”

We have spent a few years in learning about and playing just for the fun of it. And then I was asked to do a show before they even have a band.

Harry Draper, and Jack Sedman of Seafret, will be presented in the Friday (5th), são paulo, brazil, and on Sunday (7th) at the Rio de janeiro — this one’s easy.

1 – Can’t remember how the song came into your life?

Jack Sedman – My father has always devoted himself to music, he has been playing in bands ever since, you know, it’s my whole life, and it continues today. The father of Harry’s as well. I have a video dancing to Snoop Dogg when I was three years old.

My father has always been the singer of the band, and I don’t want to have too much contact with music when he was growing up. In his teenage years, I’ve listened to enough music, and I loved it, but I thought it sounded like a lot of my dad in our family. Don’t want to, it never crossed my mind to be a musician.

When he was younger, and my mother was singing in the bathroom, and I said that she could not sing. She was urging him, and saying, "you can, you need to try to sing. After that, I sang it, and I wasn't out of tune, not quite as good, but it would not be a bad thing. I have made an effort to go on the night of the microphone that I met Harry. After that, it all happened too fast, and now we're going to go to the united states!

1 – How did you choose the name of the duo?

Jack Sedman – It is related to the fact that we were in a small seaside town. The use of the word “sea” and “fret,” which in Portuguese means the fret of the guitar, which at the time legitimated the sound that we had in the band.

1 – what is your process for writing your songs?

Jack Sedman – The first album was about to leave for our town, and all the more to the back. When we signed with the record label, so we moved to London, it’s just that we hadn’t planned on it. Our lives have changed dramatically.

The inspiration for many of the first songs that came from that, you lose something that you love, but you also have to be in a place to live, a new chance.

1 – How did the participation of Maisie Williams at the ‘Oceans’? Did you ever know her personally?

Jack Sedman – The director of the clip, was the one to contact her, and she sent the song to see if she liked it. She later wrote on Twitter: “I love to Seafret,” and we’re saying to yourself, “Hey, what’s going on here?”. After that, she sent me an e-mail saying that he liked the song and wanted to make a video for us.

The following week, we went to the set, and we have seen it work. It was too much. It is very humbling, and very cool. To participate it is definitely a boost to the music. I am very happy about it, but I don't want to do this for all the clips, because of the public, it would capture anything from the band that we knew and worshipped by the people of amsterdam.

1 – Once you ‘Tell Me It’s Real, in 2016, you wouldn’t have released another album. Why is that?

Jack Sedman – We just wanted to make sure that all the songs are as strong as they could be. It took us a while to figure out what we wanted to do, once you get out of the company. We were so young when we started and we didn’t know it was like that of a star and how the industry works. Right now, we are in control of making the drive and taking care of one’s career.

1 – As you are looking forward to the first show in the united states? You have something specific you want to see?

Jack Sedman – We are looking forward to your arrival in Brazil. I want to say "Hi" to the fans and to thank them for their support. I don't care about what they're seeing, and if it is hot. We were recording in Scotland, and all of the days have been gray and rainy. So, if you have a little bit of sun I'll be happy.

When: Friday (5th) at 21: 30

Location: Fabrique Club – Rua Barra Funda, 1071

Tickets: From R$ 150 to R$ 300

When youSunday (7th) at 20: 30

Location: Theatre is the Odyssey – Avenida Mem de Sá, 66