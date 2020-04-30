Dwayne Johnson confirms, Hobbs, & Shaw, 2

Hobbs & Shaw, which is a spin-off of the Fast & the Furious, you’ll gain a following. This information was confirmed by the actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, during a live, on Instagram.

“Right now, we have been developing in the next video[[in Hobbs, & Shaw,]and I’m pretty excited about it… we Just need to find the creative direction and the path we will follow”, he stated Johnson, who plays Hobbs.

Read more: 11 things more bizarre, the Fast and the Furious

Hobbs & Shaw, 2 do not yet have a set release date. Until then, check out what we thought of the film, which has surpassed the US$ 720 million at the box office in all the world, and he broke a world record for the Avengers: Ultimatum.

Subscribe to the channel for the VOICES of Brazil in Youtube, and you can visit our page on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch!