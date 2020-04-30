Dwayne Johnson-shares-pictures-of-your-training-for-Adam-Black

He has shared the records of their training!

In the movie Adam and Black Dwayne Johnson it will eventually happen. While in the marked to come to the movies at the end of the year, the sun has already begun to prepare for the filming, which began in the mid-2020, (via HeroicHollywood).

In the InstagramThe Rock shared some of the pictures to announce that his intense training for living in the Adam Black on the big screen just to get started. In a recent post, he has released the art, as disclosed, for him, but now in a version that is on the move, and right in a sound “Shazam!“. Check it out:

“So, it begins. Starting my training for the year 2020 for my next role, that of ADAM BLACK. It is in my blood. Thank you to my guys @bosslogic @veliokulan this animation is great. In the hierarchy of power in the DCUniverse, is about to change. Filming will begin this summer.”

Dwayne Johnson he followed up with two other posts that show he’s getting heavy at the gym, in preparation for a future film in the DC.

What do you expect from this movie The Rock? Do you think that is going to give you a good thing? Please comment.

Here’s the art I posted Dwayne Johson above:

Adam Black his debut December 2021!