Emilia Clarke embarks on the food romntica christmas day in Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke, known for atuaes in the ‘Game of thrones’, and on ‘How I was to you’ (photo: Play/ Youtube)

The actress Emilia Clarke, known for his role in the Game of thronesstars of the film “Last christmas”a food romntica for the holidays. She plays Kate, a young woman who hates the Christmas season because during the year she works fantasized of “elf” at the shop of artidos of christmas. However, for the life of the young seems to be getting a new turn when she meets Tom, Henry Golding).

On Wednesday (14/7), Universal Pictures have released the first images of the film. The plot revolves around a married couple, which is closer to the aps in a snow storm in the vspera Christmas in London, you d be a story of love.

The screenplay is by Bryony Kimmings and in the direction of the office, Paul Feig (The well-armed). In addition, the production account, and Michelle Yeoh (Rotten rich peopleand Emma ThompsonHarry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban) of the story. Yet there are previso for the premiere of the film in Brazil, however, with the production being lanada in November and in the movie theatres the air.

Check out the trailer for the “Last christmas”