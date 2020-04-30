Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa and Kit Harington are reunited, how cute

The actress Emilia Clarke he completed 33 years old this week, and to celebrate, there are some co-stars of the Game of Thronesand , more specifically, to two of your peers and romantic in the series: Jason Momoa and Kit Harington. It was recorded in a photo, ever. Check it out:

“Reunion has never been so hairy”wrote the actress.

The eighth season of the Game of Thrones it divided the opinions of the public, but ended up winning the Emmy award for Best Drama Series at the awards ceremony in 2019. All of the episodes of the show are available on the HBO Go.

Even though the the series has come to an end, a by-product called Bloodmoon ‘ve eestá in the production of. A synopsis of the new production has already been revealed to you: “The secrets of the horrible history of the Brotherhood to the true origin of the Walkers, the White, and the mysteries of the East, to the legendary Starks, this is not the story you think you know”.