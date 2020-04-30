Emma Stone is super-excited to see the Spice Girls

The actress admitted that she had a ‘mini meltdown’ when your friend, This is Haim suggested going to see the Spice Girls live on their reunion tour this summer.

The actress, 30, is a big fan of the girl group – who will embark on a reunion tour of the Uk this summer, and she has barely been able to contain his excitement when his girlfriend, the bass player of the group Haim, He insisted that we all were, and saw the band take to the stage once again.

In a recent interview with ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, she said, “as for Me and the band Haim are close friends with, and on the last night of my 30th birthday in November, and we were talking about some of the ideas, and This one, that is, the band said, ‘we Ought to go to the concert of the Spice Girls’. And then, all of us tivemas a mini-meltdown… it Took a long time to come out of that.”

At the beginning of the year, the star of ‘The Favorite’ has announced that she and Haim were offering fans the chance to watch the show, which will include Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner, without a fifth member, a Victoria Beckham – be with them, in order to raise money for the charity Omaze.

Emma said: “Omaze is a great platform where you can basically get a raffle ticket, with a minimum of ten dollars and donate as much as you want. For each entry, it gives you how many tickets you buy… it’s a raffle for a charity for six organizations, surprising, different. Please, please, please, please, come in, for you will see me in a state of a zombie’s half-conscious, there will be so much fun?”.

All the money raised will help to support a number of charities, including: the PATH, the Child Mind Institute, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the Global and the Girls Alliance. The prize also includes airfare, hotel, and credentials, with a behind-the-scenes to meet the band.