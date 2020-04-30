Emma Watson has been dating with a businessman-Leo Robinton, ” says the journal – Monet

+



The stunning actress, Emma Watson, and manager Leo Robinton (Photo: Instagram)

Emma Watson, the star of the franchise, ‘Harry Potter’ has a new boyfriend. According to the newspaper, ^ duke, alan, the English actress is in relationship with the american businessman Leo Robinton, California.

The publication explains that the relationship started in October of 2019 at the latest – at this time, the leaked photos that showed the two kissing and is becoming more and more strong, to the point that it is Emma, 30 years, we have already presented the Leo, is also 30 years old, to their parents.

Emma Watson, in the Lovely Female (2019) (Photo: Handout)

“After they were photographed kissing back in October, Leo came out of all of the social networks to try and protect yourself, your romance,” said a source to the newspaper. Emma and Leo have done everything they could to keep the relationship as something that is private.

In November, 2019 at the latest, the actress, gave an interview to the Vogue magazine talking about her love life, saying that they had finally found happiness in being single.

I’ve never bought into the whole speech of, ‘I’m happy being single’. I was like, ‘this is all nonsense’. It took me a very long time, but I am very happy. I call it ” partnership, proprietary,” he said.

Emma Watson in beauty and The Beast ” (Photo: Handout)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.