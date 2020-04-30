Exitoína · Feat, or a novel? Demi Lovato is the song, and the fans react to it

In the queue, and walked to Demi Lovato. The singer has been spotted on the side of the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Los Angeles, california, United States of america. In accordance with the site’s Name. The News, and they were many hours together at the SoHo House, and the atmosphere was romantic.

📸 Demi Lovato-leaving the Soho House in West Hollywood, accompanied by Machine Gun Kelly in the early hours of this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/LSjEQcWiFs — DLBR Media (@dlbrmedia) February 5, 2020

Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly-leaving the Soho House in West Hollywood. – 04 feb pic.twitter.com/76RCrLyHth — Demetria Brasil Media (@demetriamidias) February 5, 2020

“They spent the whole night and only left this morning. Machine Gun Kelly has opened the door for Demi, and they walked out to the car with her,” says a source on the vehicle. Even though each and every one of you has left you on your own car, and it was understood that they were going to be in the same place. “They didn’t say good-bye, because if you reencontrariam. He went on to the car for her, and it seemed that the night would end up somewhere else”, says the eye-witness testimony.

On the other hand, a source close to Demi Lovato told her the vehicle that she and the rapper have known each other for years, and they were arguing over the music. They are supposed to come together in a tmepos at the time, and it wouldn’t be a new thing.

