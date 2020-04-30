Exitoína · Jason Momoa announces new picture of the Justice League and the campaign for a new version of the film

The editing of the director, Zack Snyder, was shot down, and I came to different theaters

The actor Jason Momoa he shared that yesterday (9) is an unpublished photo from the end of the Justice league of america it was not in the movie theaters.

The picture shows one of the final battle of the film in the fall of 2017. “Let the Snydercut,” he wrote in the caption, in the field, so that a version of the film is to be released.

The so-called “Snydercut“it’s the issue of director Zack Snyder, who has been dropped by the studios of Warner bros. and developed by Joss Whedon.

(Instagram)

In September, Momoa has posted in his Instagram that he had seen the release of Zack Snyder, who has not been to the cinemas by the studios of Warner bros., and even thanked the officer for the Aquaman.

