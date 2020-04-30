find out how much it costs to take a picture with the star of Stranger Things

The american actress Millie Bobby Brown, the Game, the Stranger Things are, it will be in Brazil for the first time, at the end of the week. More specifically, it will be Curitiba, and she comes to the College of that City. The event, which will take place this Friday, the 1st will be at the Expo Renault Barigui, and you will have a variety of events and attractions for the lovers of pop culture, such as panel discussions, contests, cosplay, and, of course, meet and greets with the actors and the guests.

The star of the Stranger Things, for example, is going to speak to the fans at a panel scheduled for the 18 hours of Saturday, march 2, at the main stage of the event. In order to watch it, you will need to have bought the only ticket that gives them access to a College City and all of the entries are priced from$ 55 for Saturday, but you can get up to$ 260 in the case of a passport, for the last three days. Those who wish to take photographs or ask for autographs for herself, but you have to pay an amount to the party, the meet and greet with the Game, it costs an additional$ 150 for those who want the original, or an additional$ 250 for those who want the photos.

According to the organizers of the event, there will be meetings on Saturday and Sunday, from 14h, and the service is first come, first serve and is limited. Those who opt for the job, you can take anything you like, such as a CD, a DVD, or a photo or use a picture of the information that is provided by the College to City). If you want the car that gives you the right of the photo, the actress is photographed with her by a professional photographer. After that, the image is a delivery of prints.

The event is expected to bring together more than 30 thousand fans of pop culture, and it promises to be the biggest event of the college from the Southern part of the country.

Stranger Things

The actress, 13 years old, she became famous with a series of Stranger Things, the company’s own production for the streaming service Netflix and the first season was released there last year. With an aesthetic that dates back to the 1980s, the Stranger Things, it shows a group of friends, delves into the lost mysterious of the Will, one of the members of the group. During their search, they end up knowing the Game, it does have some supernatural powers. The second season of the show will air on the 27th of October, and the story is going to take place on Halloween 1984. Millie is also a part of the cast of the long-Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is currently being written and is expected to be launched in 2019 at the latest.

Others in attendance

In addition to the Game, are there any other appearances in the illustrious line-up for the event. First, it confirmed the presence of a Clear, Hanna and Azim Rizk, who play, respectively, a ranger, yellow ranger, black in the movie of the Power Rangers: Super Megaforce. Behind them, the american actor Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel Stokes in The Walking Dead has also been confirmed. The figures for pictures and sign autographs with them, they are also the same.