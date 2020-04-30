find out if it’s worth it to subscribe to the new streaming service

A new platform for content online, has entered the market to compete directly with the many others we are already familiar with, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. HBO’s Max will be released in the usa on the 27th of may, and has already given us a sneak peek of what you can expect from your book.

But is it really worth to invest in a new streaming service?

In the original production of the new so — and-so incredible, it is worth noting — that we have to make a selection of the best ones so that you will be able to draw their own conclusions, and be prepared to assist you.

Check out the list of the top series on HBO Max.

The continuation of the I Love A Nasty Girl

The new series of the show to the next generation, living out the drama of the Upper East Side. Kristen Bell, who took part in the original series, has confirmed his return as the voice of the Girl from the Blog.

Love Life

For fans of the novel, the streaming, has the production of the original, with Anna Kendrick, best known for her role in the musical The ” Pitch Perfect. In Love Life, we will be with you in a game, and with each new season, as their relationship is explored throughout the course of each episode.

Love Life it debuted on may 27, the platform serves a daily continental breakfast for Max.

Americanah

For all the fans of the books, there are also adaptations planned between the original CHANNELS in Max. One of them is Americanahbased on the book the namesake of the famous Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The series is comprised of big names in its cast, such as Lupita Nyong’and Ouzo Aduba.

Danai Gurira, a Michonne de The Walking Deadit will be the show runner. HBO has ordered the initially ten episodes of the show.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Hit miss for one of the animations of the most highly acclaimed of recent years. The new streaming platform might be the perfect option for you. HBO’s Max brings a a special, which is divided into four parts, each one following the theme of the universe Adventure Time.

The first one will be focused on the BMO, and the second, entitled “Obsidian”, it will follow the path of the adventure time comic book, and the Princess Series. The two episodes are scheduled for prime time even in the year 2020, even without any specific dates.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

The animation is going to tell you a story you already know, King of Atlantis, but now from the first day of the queen’s reign by the side of his faithful companions, Vulko and Mera. The names in the list has not yet been released, but it is James Wan, the director of the film was released in the year 2018, it will be the executive producer of the Aquaman: King of Atlantis.

Circe

The T&C’s/Play

There are a lot of adjustments in addition to the Americanahreaching various portions of the general public. One of them is Circethe author, Madeline Miller, which explores the world of Greek mythology from a feminist perspective of the female goddess (Circe).

The series now has eight episodes ordered by HBO’s Max.

Generation

For those who like the series should focus more on the fact the original production of HBO as Max follows a group of students and it depicts the challenges of modern sexuality, love, and lots of other issues in the midst of a community that is conservative.

Generation it is a creation by Daniel Barnz, and his daughter, Zelda, Barnz, who has more than 18 years of age.

Green Lantern Vol.

Fans can take advantage of this moment, filled with the latest news about your favorite heroes. One of the outputs, which has led to a greater expectation that it is the design of the Green Lantern corps, since which, up to now, the fans didn’t get a very good representation of one of the segments, the most exciting of the DC universe.

The production is able to focus on the story of two of the greatest Green Lanterns on Earth. And the best thing is that it is already in the development stage.

Little, Ellen

CHANNELS Playback

An animation of what promises to be a daring as Ellen DeGeneres, known for her program, a charismatic figure who also has millions of fans since 2003. In Little, Ellenwe’ll see in the film, in its 7 years of looking at the world, the giant stretches out in front of you in New Orleans, louisiana.

For those who need to take a break from the happenings in the complicated, which happen on a daily basis, the series promises to be a great option for you.

Overlook

CHANNELS Playback

Fans of Stephen King, you have not been forgotten. Anyone who has ever watched the iconic film Friends you know that there are many opportunities for you to make the most of the hotel in which the production environment. And this is precisely the proposal of the Overlookto show the horror stories that were never told.

The series was commissioned for ten episodes in the first instance. Not yet premiered, but already has torcemos to go in addition to this, it is impossible to get tired of the stories of the Night.

DC Superhero High

CHANNELS Playback

One of the most interesting of the platform, and we look forward to see you. The production is a comedy that shows the difficulties they experience on a day-to-day by like-minded people, but they do have a bright future ahead of them: they are going to be of the greatest superheroes from the DC. As a result, they need to face the difficulties of old age.

Recalling that the number of classical channel, such as Game of Thrones, Westworld, The Stadium and The Watchmenalso be on the side of a lot of other things.

