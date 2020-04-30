Gal Gadot adventure in the popular setting in the new image of Wonder Woman 1984

After Wonder Woman (2017), which he showed to the heroine of Gal Gadot fighting in the 1st World War, the sequel entitled the Woman, the Wonder of the 1984 is going to show the girl in a different context, in the mid-80’s.
A new image from the film, published by the USA Today newspaper, shows Diana in an emblematic place of the United States of america.
The new image, which is recorded by Clay Enos, a photographer in the DC area, that shows Wonder Woman in action, close to the Capitol of the United States, located in Washington, dc. The story of the Woman, the Wonder in 1984 and has not yet been fully revealed. But, DC has made it clear that Diana will be in a new decade of dealing with characters like Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Woman-the snow Leopard (Kristen Wiig). In addition to this, there is the mystery about the return of Steve Trevor (and Chris Pine), who had died in the first movie for the heroine. The direction of the film is Patty Jenkins. Wonder woman gets body armor and gold and the WINGS of a film cd, see
Wonder woman and the 1984 has a release date for the 5th of June, in the year 2020.
