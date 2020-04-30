Game of Thrones | Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner bid farewell to the series on Instagram

A tragedy of love and the expectations were impossible, and the end of the Game of Throneit’s been shown all over the world, at the last moment. On Instagram, Emilia Clarke (However), and Sophie Turner (Sansa) and they said their goodbyes to the team and to the cast:

“Finding the words to write this post, it left me overwhelmed with the amount of things that I want to talk about it, but as the words are so small in comparison to that of the series, and Dany were meant for me…. In the chapter on the Mother of all Dragons, he has held throughout most of my adult life. This was a woman who dominated my heart is full. I sweat in a burst of fire from the dragon, I have shed too many tears for the ones who left our family too soon and it dried my brain in trying to live up to the words and actions of the Khaleesi.

Game of Thrones also shaped me as a woman, as an actress and as a human being. I only wish my dear father were here to see just how far I flew.

You, my dear, and the magic fan, and I owe my thank you so much for tuning in and be attentive to what we have done, and what I’ve done with my character, which was at the heart of many of them before I even wear a wig and platinum dreams. Without you, we would not exist.

And now our watch is over”

“Sansa, thank you for teaching me about resilience, courage, and the meaning of true strength. Thank you for teaching me how to be kind and patient, and to lead with love. I fell in love with you when I was 13 years old, and now, 10 years later, at 23, I’ll leave you behind. But, I will never leave you taught me to be.

In the series, and the amazing people who have done it all, thank you for giving me the best life and the best acting classes I could have asked for. Without you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance at this time. Finally, for the fans. Thank you for your love for these characters, and support the series until the very end. I’m going to miss that, more than anything else”

Over the next week, the HBO shows a documentary about the making of the final season of the show.

Game of Thrones has had 73 episodes, airing on HBO and available on HBO Go.