Halle Berry and her trainer to launch the web site of a style of life

Halle Berry and her trainer, Peter Lee, and Thomas is launching the web site, and the application of the life-style, Hallewood, where they offer tips on health and well-being. The star of the film, and the guru in fitness, have joined forces to launch the online platform to display the contents of a style, a beauty and fitness centre, which is going to give the fans a chance to learn more and more about the strict routine of the exercises Developed.

In an interview with People magazine, He said: “We are really excited about it, because, in my opinion, Hallewood is going to help a lot of people, and it’s going to cause the fans to become more involved in all of the wonderful things that she makes, tips, fitness, and longevity.”

In addition to this, Hallewood will also provide readers with a vision of the exciting to the everyday life of the actress’ revealing their favourite products for the health and well-being.

Thomas added: “We’re going to have a lot of different things as a way of life and a family. the books she loves to read … the products, that the Summer of love … Summer that is truly inspired to help as many people as possible, and I think that this platform will be a vehicle that’s easy to reach out to those who need an answer to something,” he says.

One of the things that Peter is waiting to show you the site, it is the energy of the young actress and the 51-year-old, something that has captured his imagination when they first began working together two years ago.

“I had no idea of her age when I first met her,” he said. “I’m not interested in your age, but when I found out, I was very surprised, because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year-old,” said the coach, stating that the Father is an example to be followed.