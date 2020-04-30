The stunning actress Halle Berry made a joke with prince Harry (for the account of the poster of the old one that he had in his room Photo By: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

The american actress Halle Berry he used Twitter to joke around with prince Harry for a poster of it, which is the heir to the british royal family was in his dorm room at the university in 2003. She has posted pictures of a story that has all the pictures you have taken on University College and he made a joke.

“I see, prince Harry’s,” wrote the actress. In the photo, there’s a kind of a rug with a picture of the actress in the middle, that serves as the background. The hall also referred to the singer Missy Elliottthat’s in the music Work It it has a verse that says, “don’t I look like a Halle Berry postah?” (I don’t look like a poster of Halle Berry, in a free translation).

Pretty much a capsule of the 2000s, the picture is also a sound system with the old one, with a union jack and a picture of the princess Dianathe mother of Harry, next to you.

Please see below for the tweet.