Halle Berry will be the director and the protagonist of the drama is over, MMA

Los Angeles – Halle Berry, winner of the Oscar for best actress for “The Last Supper”, will debut as director in “was bruised,” a drama about boxing and MMA where she is the main character, according to the portal Deadline has passed on Tuesday.

The film will feature the design of the film producer Basil Iwanyk of Thunder Road Pictures and road map of Michelle Rosenfarb. In the story, in the Summer it’s Jackie, “Lily”, a character that you need to get it back up and running, and dealing with the return of the son she had to abandon as a new born.

The 52-year-old, he / she will have the support of a team that is in charge of the choreography of the fights in the franchise, “John Wick”. It is expected that the filming will begin in march of next year.

In the past year, in an interview with Efe, he said that, after a period of time away from the spotlight to care for her children, I felt the need to come back to your career.

“It has been a decade in which it clearly slows down, but for now, I’m ready to go back to. My son will be in school all day, and we had a very valuable time of the creation of and association with love. It’s time to find myself again as an artist,” he said. TODAY





