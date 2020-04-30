Henry Cavill talks about the scene in the bath tub

The popular series, The Witcher Netflix has recreated the iconic scene, in which Geralt of Rívia you are in a hot tub, and, most recently, actor Henry Cavill talked about the difficulties of translating the point to the television adaptation.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rívia in the hot tub on The Witcher. Image: Reproduction

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, he said that he did not know whether the people who came had a sense of how much of the scene is iconic, with a pre-established. “And then I was getting in the tub, and I was like, ‘I’m wondering if anyone knows how much it’s going to blow up the scene in the particular’. I was trying to get up on my feet, but I couldn’t help it; the bathtub was in the wrong format. But I thought it might be a bit excessive, too,” he says.

The actor is a big fan of the games, particularly The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is why her attention to detail. Find out more about the role of it in the Geralt in my interview with Cavill.

Geralt of Rívia in the hot tub on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Image: Reproduction

